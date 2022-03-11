SXSW 2022 Exclusive: A Woman Hears The Jungle Calling In The First Clip From RAQUEL 1:1

After two years off, one of the world's largest festivals begins today. SXSW is back in person, and among the dozens of world and international premieres, one fascinating standout is Mariana Bastos' Raquel 1:1, the only Brazilian entry in this year's selection.

Here's the short synopsis from SXSW:

Raquel is a religious teenager who moves with her father to a small town, in search of a new life. During her first days there, she has a mysterious experience during which she believes she is given an important and controversial mission related to the Bible. Alongside her new friends, a group of evangelical girls from the local church, Raquel dives deep into her spirituality and relives the pain of profound traumas. With support from some and resentment from others, Raquel tries to balance herself in a disturbing spiral of faith, reason and madness.

In this exclusive clip we get to see the very beginning of Raquel's journey as she hears something calling her from the lush jungle of rural Brazil.