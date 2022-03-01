Sitges 2022: International Genre Festival Now Open For Feature Film Submissions
Hold on to your butts, the Sitges Film Festival has just opened its feature film submission period. One of the most renowned genre festivals in World, a spot at Sitges is highly sought after. Thems some great laurels to have by the end of your festival run.
Also, not in today's announcement but noted in the additional materials is that Sitges will be going ahead with a hybrid edition this year. The festival is planning for in-person and an online version of the festival this October. If things take a turn for the worse (please gods, no) then the festival is ready to go online only.
The Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which will be holding its 55th edition from October 6th to 16th, has opened its film submission period.Today, March 1st, 2022, the Sitges Film Festival opened its feature film submission period, adding the 'feature length documentary' category to the list of possibilities. Directors, production companies and distributors who wish to do so may submit their films until July 15th, the final deadline for all categories.The Festival's programming committee is actively working and making progress in the viewing and selection of the first films that will take part in this year's Festival.The companies owning the films selected by the programming committee will receive an entry form in order to formalize their participation in the competition.The Festival will only contact the owners of the films selected by the committee. The Festhome platform is the only official system to submit film entries. The organization will not accept other formats or any other system besides this one.The Sitges 2022 terms & conditions and rules & regulations to participate are now available.
