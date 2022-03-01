Sitges 2022: International Genre Festival Now Open For Feature Film Submissions

Hold on to your butts, the Sitges Film Festival has just opened its feature film submission period. One of the most renowned genre festivals in World, a spot at Sitges is highly sought after. Thems some great laurels to have by the end of your festival run.

Also, not in today's announcement but noted in the additional materials is that Sitges will be going ahead with a hybrid edition this year. The festival is planning for in-person and an online version of the festival this October. If things take a turn for the worse (please gods, no) then the festival is ready to go online only.