OBI-WAN KENOBI Teaser: Hope Survives, at Least Until May

Hello there.

We had to do it. The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived earlier today. After the middling effort that was The Book of Boba Fett everything looks back on track with this new show from Lucasfilm and Disney.

Interesting that they're using the Dual of the Fates music from The Phantom Menace as the main chorus for the teaser. Though there's no shot of Vader in there, amongst the Inquisitors, there is an inhale and exhale at the end of it. We'll have to go to one of those Easter Egg videos to find out whatever minute details we've missed despite our repeat viewings.

Obi-Wan Kenobi streams on Disney+ starting May 25th.