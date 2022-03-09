OBI-WAN KENOBI Teaser: Hope Survives, at Least Until May
Hello there.
We had to do it. The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived earlier today. After the middling effort that was The Book of Boba Fett everything looks back on track with this new show from Lucasfilm and Disney.
Interesting that they're using the Dual of the Fates music from The Phantom Menace as the main chorus for the teaser. Though there's no shot of Vader in there, amongst the Inquisitors, there is an inhale and exhale at the end of it. We'll have to go to one of those Easter Egg videos to find out whatever minute details we've missed despite our repeat viewings.
Obi-Wan Kenobi streams on Disney+ starting May 25th.
Today, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” giving fans an exciting first look at the highly anticipated limited series, which launches exclusively on the streaming service on May 25.The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.
