JOHN AND THE HOLE Blu-ray Giveaway

13-year-old John discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents and older sister, holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence.

One week from today, on March 15th, Pascual Sisto's thriller John And The Hole is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray. IFC have given us two (2) copies to give away on Blu-ray this week. Look below for giveaway details.

Screen Anarchy's Managing Editor, Peter, caught the film on it's release last Summer. He had this to say in his review.

What initially sets up a fiendish outworking of John's deepest inner desires, a nasty wish-fulfillment scenario, soon transforms into a sour, cruel, and thoughtless nightmare for his sibling and parents, the sort of nightmare that could only be dreamed up on a lazy afternoon and/or sleepless night. It ends up feeling like a gift that is beautifully-wrapped, concealing the diabolical nature of the dead animal within. For all its apparent simplicity and maddening narrative turns, John and the Hole stubbornly burrows its way deep into the subconscious, where it lies in wait for an unsuspecting visitor.

To enter the giveaway is simple. To enter you must be a resident of the U.S. Entries are limited to one per household. Check out the fact finding question below. When you have the answer email us here and you will be entered into the random draw on Monday, March 14th. Ready?

Name the short story that John And The Hole is based on.