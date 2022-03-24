AMBULANCE: Bayhem on Full Display With a Billion Car Wrecks in New Trailer

This new trailer for the action thriller Ambulance is for all you Michael Bay lovers out there.

Everything that Bay does really, really well is well on point here. And now someone gave the director some goddamned drones to mess around with so expect a lot more swoops and spins and mind bending camera work in this one. Is it us or does the intensity that Jake Gyllenhaal brings to all of his roles just seem to fit like a glove in the world of Bayhem?

Wait. Do we want to see this as well now?

So many car wrecks. So many.

