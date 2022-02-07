Third Window Films Bringing FUNKY FOREST/WARPED FOREST & CRAZY THUNDER ROAD To Blu-ray This Spring

Third Window Films, our favorite English-friendly distributor of Japanese cinema, is coming through big in the spring of 2022 with long overdue Blu-ray upgrades of some Japanese cult classics!

First, on February 21st, they will give punk cinema auteur Ishii Sogo's apocalyptic 1980 film, Crazy Thunder Road its English-friendly Blu-ray debut (and legit home video release of any kind outside of Japan). It's been a long time coming from the director of such classics as Gojoe, Electric Dragon 80,000V, and Burst City. This will be a Region B release, so international fans with region-free hardware win again! Here are the details from TWF:

The first video release (in any format) outside of Japan of Sogo Ishii's punk classic, featuring a new restoration supervised by the director alongside many new and exclusive extras! Hailed both as Japan's Mad Max, Sogo Ishii's high-octane, loud-and-proud breakthrough hit was one of that country's great success stories, a graduation project from a film school punk rocker bought by Toei Studios and released nationwide. The plot involves Ken, a gang leader dreaming of a quiet life with his girlfriend Noriko, and Jin, Ken's maverick successor, who isn't about to let yakuza kingpins or right-wing nutjobs tell him what to do or whom to kill. Jin's violent individualism in a world where even outlaws follow the bosses' orders references the doomed anti-establishment heroes of Kinji Fukasaku, but Crazy Thunder Road points toward a new style of genre filmmaking-fast-paced, quick-witted and brilliantly stylized. Bonus Features • New master approved by the director • New interview with Gakuryu (Sogo) Ishii • Audio commentary by Tom Mes • Video Essay: Jasper Sharp on Jishu Eiga

Then on March 1st, they'll bring insane anothologies Funky Forest: The First Contact, and its never before on home video follow-up, The Warped Forest, to Blu-ray for the first time. This will be a UK release, but it is region free and will feature an exclusive slips cover and dual art. Both of these films are pure mind-melters, so fans of strange cinema will want to get their orders in fast! Here's more on the release:

Three unpopular brothers, Masaichi, Masaru and Masao, are struggling to be popular among the girls. Luckily enough, they finally get a chance to have a co-ed picnic with some pretty young ladies! With 21 free-associative episodes ranging from a nonsense "sci-fi" comedy to a dance-battle daydream, FUNKY FOREST: THE FIRST CONTACT will challenge your mind and melt logic, as its unique characters find themselves in warped dimensions way past our imagination. Six years after directors Shunichiro Miki, Katsuhito Ishii and Hajime Ishimine teamed up to deliver Funky Forest: The First Contact, Shunichiro Miki, flying solo this time, is back to deliver THE WARPED FOREST, a film full of nipple guitars, giant store owners, wiener guns and the Pinkie Pankie monster. Bonus Features Funky Forest Disc • Funky Forest feature (150 mins) • Feature audio commentary by all 3 directors • Making of (70 mins) • Deleted Scenes (22 mins) • Katsuichi’s Dance Secret Treasure (7 mins) • Transfer Student is Here (5 mins) Warped Forest Disc • Warped Forest feature (82 mins) • Introduction by the director • Feature audio commentary by director Shunichiro Miki • Interview with director Shunichiro Miki (23 mins) • Making Of (12 mins) • Storyboards and illustrations • Wonderful Dwellers of Funky Forest (25 mins) • Trailer • Reversible Sleeve with artwork from both movies • Limited to 2000 copies

Pre-orders are up now at all your favorite UK retailers, US fans can order Crazy Thunder Road via DiabolikDVD as well.