THE FIRST NUDIE MUSICAL Trailer Exclusive: This Trailer Contains no Nudity, Damnit!

The son of a famous studio owner is forced to make porno films to keep the bankrupt studio from being made into a shopping center. In an attempt to get back on the high ground he makes a nudie musical. He makes a bet with the debtors who wish to take ownership of the studio, that if they finance the musical and he can't complete it within two weeks, they can foreclose.

You know, there are just some things that come across your desk that you simply cannot ignore.

Though I'm not familiar with the film, The First Nudie Musical, we here at Screen Anarchy are big fans of the restoration boom happening right now. There are a lot of gems out there just waiting to be rediscovered and Bruce Kimmel's 1976 musical comedy is coming to VOD and digital on February 25th. We have an exclusive trailer to share with you today. Check it out below.

Starring 70s it-girl Cindy Williams (Laverne & Shirley) and written & directed by Kimmel, who also starred in the film, it was first released by Paramount in 1976. Then it was re-released in 1977 and was fourth in the box office on its opening week behind Star Wars, You Light Up My Life, and The Spy Who Loved Me! Fourth!

The title may not exactly be on brand with what we do here on the regular but the premise alone is so wild and bizarre. On top of that we find out that musical numbers include such irreverant titles like “Lesbian, Butch, Dyke,” “Orgasm,” and “Dancing Dildos,” well, damn the consequences, you just have to do it. On Valentine's Day especially.

Quiver Distribution is making The First Nudie Musical available for the first time on VOD/Digital on February 25th.