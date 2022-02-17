HISTORY OF EVIL: Stephanie Beatriz And Paul Wesley to Headline Shudder Original Film From Bo Mirhosseni

News has come to us that Stepahnie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) will star in and executive produce an upcoming horror-thriller for Shudder called History of Evil. It looks to be the feature film debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni.

Beatriz is largely known for lighter roles in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the animated film Encanto. Good news for horror fans is that she has recently finished a run on London's West End in Danny Robins' haunted house play, 2:22 Ghost Story. With an episode of Into the Dark also under her belt Beatriz is slowly building her horror chops. Paul Wesley has flirted with horror and triller properties off and on throughout his career, most recently on the televsion series The Vampire Diaries. It was quite the thing when it aired.

XYZ Films is producing History of Evil with Two & Two Pictures in the UK/LA and Jake Siegel. XYZ and Two & Two have worked together in the past, on Under the Shadow, the feature film debut of Babak Anvari of Two & Two. He has a new film, I Came By, in post.

History of Evil will stream in all of Shudder's territories. The full annoucement follows.