DARK GLASSES Trailer: Dario Argento is Back With New, Obviously Bloody, Horror Film

... a Rome-set giallo about a prostitute blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack who takes in a young Chinese boy whose life has also been abruptly altered forever by the maniac’s actions. He will become her ally in a struggle to see off the serial killer once and for all.

Dark Glasses is an Italian-language movie starring Ilenia Pastorelli (They Call Me Jeeg). Argento's daughter Asia (Land Of The Dead) and Andrea Zhang also star. Check out the trailer down below. And yes, it is indeed graphic. Deadline was the first to share a new and graphic trailer for Dark Glasses the first film from horror icon Dario Argento in a decade!

Good to see you again, Signor Argento.

Dark Glasses is up for sale at EFM this week, handled by Wild Bunch.