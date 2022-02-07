Exclusive: There is Something in The Water in Trailer For Thriller, ASHGROVE

Set in the not so distant future, Dr. Jennifer Ashgrove is one of the world's top scientists battling to find a cure to a crisis that affects the world's water supply. As the weight of the world takes its toll, she retreats to the countryside with her husband in a bid to clear her mind. However, it's not all happiness on the home front and they soon realize that their ability to save their marriage will literally determine the fate of humankind itself.

Screen Anarchy has the exclusive on the trailer for Jeremy LaLonde's new thriller, Ashgrove. LaLonde's new film is terribly poignant at the moment as the world is dealing with current pandemic but also here at home in Canada we've come to a heightened awareness of the state of water supply to most of our first nations' communities, that it is terrible and deadly.

Written, directed, produced, edited by LaLonda, this huge undertaking of his is having its World Premiere at the Glasgow FIlm Festival next month. Screen Anarchy is pleased to have your first look at the trailer for his film. Check it out below.

Ashgrove stars Amanda Brugel (Handmaid's Tale and Canada's Drag Race) Jonas Chernick (James vs. His Future Self), Natalie Brown (Nightmare Alley, The Strain), and Shawn Doyle (The Expanse) and was directed by Jeremy LaLonde.