Yellow Veil Releases THE MIDNIGHT SWIM with Gorgeous Poster & Great Features

If there is a Sarah Adina Smith fan club out there, I want to be a member. Her debut feature, The Midnight Swim, is a work of creeping strangeness, tenderness, sorrow, and fear. Her sophomore film, Buster's Mal Heart, starring a pre-Oscar™ Rami Malik, is even more strange and disturbing, in the best way possible. We announced last month that Yellow Veil had acquired The Midnight Swim for home and VOD release.

The Midnight Swim is both an outlier as found footage horror (being focused more on home movie as the siblings mourn their lost mother) and a cabin-in-the-woods horror (the monster is definitely not what it seems). It is a film that I often return to, perfect for a rainy afternoon when the world feels a little out of synch. You can read our own Kurt Halfyard's original review here.



With new artwork designed by celebrated Polish poster artist, and frequent Yellow Veil collaborator, Aleksander Walijlewski, the new home video edition will include the following bonus and special features:

• Commentary with Sarah Adina Smith, Aleksa Palladino, Lindsay Burdge, Jennifer Lafleur, and Ross Patridge.

• Sarah Adina Smith’s 2009 short THE SIRENS (13’)

• Sarah Adina Smith’s 2007 never-before-seen short THE PHOENIX AND THE TURTLE ( 2’)

• Special Featurette: THE THREE SISTERS; A look back at THE MIDNIGHT SWIM with Sarah Adina Smith (28’)

• Limited Edition Booklet Featuring:

◦ Never before seen THE MIDNIGHT SWIM artwork drawn by Sarah Adina Smith

◦ Essay from film critic Justine Smith.

◦ Essay from culture writer Nicole Cliffe.

• Reversible cover art and slipcover by Aleksander Walijewski

• Theatrical Trailer

• English Subtitles

Pre-orders are now open via Vinegar Syndrome (link below), and it will be released on VOD on January 25th.