SENORITA 89 Trailer Warns: Beauty Pageants Can Be Deadly

Quickly swerving from any expected paths, Senorita 89 looks to be an atypical series, at least judging from its trailer, which you can watch below.

Ilse Salas, Ximena Romo, Bárbara López, Natasha Dupeyrón, Leidi Gutiérrez and Coty Camacho star in the series, which comes from director and writer Lucia Puenzo (La Jauria). Per the official synopsis: "Set in the glamour of 80's Mexico, [the series] follows Concepción (Ilse Salas), the matriarch of the most important beauty pageant in the country, who, together with a team of expert makeup artists, trainers, and even surgeons, welcomes the 32 finalists to her estate, La Encantada. There, the contestants will experience a 3-month hard training until they reach the Miss Mexico pageant.

"The truth is that underneath the appearances, the clothes, and the makeup, there is a dark world and, in the end, the contestants will empower each other and unite forces to leave the contest alive."

The trailer certainly teases well. Pablo Larrain (Spencer) and Juan de Dios Larrain are among the executive producers. Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya will premiere the first two episodes on February 27, followed by a weekly episode every Sunday. The full season of eight episodes will be available for a binge on April 10.

Check the trailer below to add mystery and intrigue to your day.

