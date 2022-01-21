NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY Filmmakers Invite Italian Horror Fans' Input on New Doc

Do you see yourself as an ultimate fan of Italian horror cinema? Left feeling like no documentaries to date have met your idea of the be all and end all of Italian horror coverage? What if we said that a pair of documentary filmmakers are seeking your input on their upcoming documentary. Would you be interested?

Author Eugenio Ercolani (Darkening The Italian Screen) and filmmaker Phillip Escott (The Found Footage Phenomenon) are leading a project called Nightmare Industry, what they see being the 'ultimate superdoc on Italian horror', and they want Italian horror fans to participate in the production - from beginning to end.

NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will be the ultimate survey of Italian horror – charting the rise and fall over the decades of one of the wildest, goriest, and most unforgettable regional horror booms in the history of the genre through interviews with the filmmakers, stars, producers and crewmembers that experienced it firsthand.

Read the announcement below and if you want to participate in the process you have to complete the validation process at italianhorrordoc.com by Monday, January 24th.

Hop to it.