NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY Filmmakers Invite Italian Horror Fans' Input on New Doc
Do you see yourself as an ultimate fan of Italian horror cinema? Left feeling like no documentaries to date have met your idea of the be all and end all of Italian horror coverage? What if we said that a pair of documentary filmmakers are seeking your input on their upcoming documentary. Would you be interested?
Author Eugenio Ercolani (Darkening The Italian Screen) and filmmaker Phillip Escott (The Found Footage Phenomenon) are leading a project called Nightmare Industry, what they see being the 'ultimate superdoc on Italian horror', and they want Italian horror fans to participate in the production - from beginning to end.
NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will be the ultimate survey of Italian horror – charting the rise and fall over the decades of one of the wildest, goriest, and most unforgettable regional horror booms in the history of the genre through interviews with the filmmakers, stars, producers and crewmembers that experienced it firsthand.
Read the announcement below and if you want to participate in the process you have to complete the validation process at italianhorrordoc.com by Monday, January 24th.
Hop to it.
‘IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS’ CREATORS TEAMING UP WITH ‘THE FOUND FOOTAGE PHENOMENON’ FILMMAKER FOR ULTIMATE ITALIAN HORROR CINEMA SUPERDOC; INVITING FANS TO PARTICIPATE FROM SCRIPT TO SCREENCalling All Italian Horror Film Fans: The producers of the popular IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS documentary series & THE FOUND FOOTAGE PHENOMENON want to hear your opinions at italianhorrordoc.com.*Please visit and complete the validation survey before Monday, January 24th.*CREATORVC and the makers of THE FOUND FOOTAGE PHENOMENON are teaming up for NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY – the ultimate superdoc on Italian horror – and want to hear from superfans of “spaghetti splatter” and anyone hungry to sample the subgenre’s bloody delights. Using CREATORVC’s innovative community-driven entertainment model, NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will not just be created for fans, but with fans: empowering Italian Horror devotees to have a say every step of the way, from initial validation to production and completion.To put it simply: NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY can’t happen without your input!Spearheaded by acclaimed author and journalist Eugenio Ercolani (Darkening The Italian Screen) and filmmaker Phillip Escott (The Found Footage Phenomenon), NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will be the ultimate survey of Italian horror – charting the rise and fall over the decades of one of the wildest, goriest, and most unforgettable regional horror booms in the history of the genre through interviews with the filmmakers, stars, producers and crewmembers that experienced it firsthand.CREATORVC, Eugenio Ercolani and Phillip Escott invite you to visit www.italianhorrordoc.com to share your thoughts and feedback on the proposed creative direction of NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY. Please complete the validation survey before Monday, January 24th.NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will tell the story of a small army of Italian filmmakers who helped shape the horror genre as we know it today. Boisterously challenging America’s dominant grasp on global cinema, their work pushed boundaries both technically and morally. From Gothic horror to the carnal violence of Gialli and the gut-munching terrors that followed in their wake, Italian horror cinema dominated the world market and NIGHTMARE INDUSTRY will expose how these much-loved filmmakers made these films, acquiring a legion of loyal fans as they went. This is a wild story of rivalries, heartbreak, compromises and creativity that transcended cinema and explores how a band of dedicated filmmakers changed the shape of horror forever…Make your voice heard at italianhorrordoc.com, and follow along at @italianhorrordoc on IG & Facebook and @italianhorrordc on Twitter for continuing updates.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.