Final Girls Berlin 2022: HELLBENDER, YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER And KNOCKING

We are a bit behind on this announcement from our friends at Final Girls Berlin Film Festival. Earlier this week they announced the lineup for this year's hybrid festival, taking place in a couple weeks in Berlin and online.

The festival will take place in person at City Kino Wedding in Berlin and the shorts program will be available online for worldwide on-demand access.

The feature film lineup is fantastic this year, lead by We're All Going to the World's Fair. Other great titles included Hellbender, You Are Not My Mother and Knocking.

All the feature films and short films programs are below in the gallery.

