Arrow Video Brings The Gems This April, No Foolin'! Shaw Brothers, Eurocrime, Chabrol; 4K HENRY & 12 MONKEYS

Another stellar set of announcements greet me this fine morning from Arrow Video, including a long awaited 4K UHD upgrade, a couple of exciting box sets, some Shaw Brothers magic, and one of the most intense and terrifying movies of all time.

Regional distribution rights strike again for the 4K UHD upgrade John McNaughton's Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, available only in the UK. Thankfully the actual 4K discs are fully playable in all territories, so those outside of the UK can feel safe importing the discs, though the standalone Blu-ray of Henry is likely to be locked to Region B and one of the bonus discs in the 4K set is a Blu-ray with no region specified as of yet. Meanwhile, on the other side of things, available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America is Lau Kar-Leung's classic The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter.

There are still a few huge releases available for all territories, though. Box sets of Enzo G Castellari eurocrime films The Big Racket and The Heroin Busters, and Claude Chabrol classics Swindle, The Color of Lies, Nightcap, and The Flower of Evil get limited edition releases in the US/UK/Can. Then there's the long anticipated 4K upgrade of Terry Gilliam's science fiction classic 12 Monkeys. I think we all knew it was coming, though it's nice to see it actually announced!

Details for everything available in the gallery below!