Now Streaming: IRVINE WELSH'S CRIME Teases Inner Demons, Plus Kino Cult, Midnight Pulp

Irvine Welsh's Crime

To be frank, I've avoided British mysteries for years out of a personal fear that I will become addicted and want to watch nothing else -- just like I feel about anime and Netflix -- and now it's happening!

Earlier this year, I became addicted to Line of Duty, a superb crime series, thus compelling myself to become a subscriber to BritBox, where I discovered many other British TV shows I'd always wanted to watch but never found the time or the access, and now -- lo and behold -- I've realized that the service has been debuting a bunch of new series, including (recently) the piercing The Long Call, the haunting Reyka, the enthralling Shetland, and the gripping The Tower.

This streak of quality appears to continue in Crime, created by Irvine Welsh (Trainspotting), which follows a troubled police inspector (Dougray Scott) who is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a local girl "while he battles inner demons."

I hate demons, inner or otherwise! Still, the teaser looks mighty good, and I might just be feeding my addiction more fuel today.

Speaking of temptations, I wrote about Kino Cult, a newly-launched streaming service, back in October, where I noted: "Though watching a movie with metronomic ad breaks can be an irritation at best -- unless you happen to need the products advertised, he wrote with a glance at his own site's ads -- it's necessary to pay for the service.

"I haven't been able to dig too deep into the catalog yet, but I love that film descriptions pop up when clicking over the title/cover art, and I like the selection that is available. It could be an especially good option for those of us with refined tastes but limited budgets."

Now Kino Cult offers the option to remove ads from its service. Per the company's announcement: "For only $4.99 per month you get access to the entire Kino Cult catalog completely ad-free!" The service has been reliably adding titles of interest each month, so if their combination of new and retro cult action, horror, comedy and sci-fi appeals -- but you don't like any ads at all -- the option to dig into your budget a bit more is available. Sounds reasonable to me. [Kino Cult]

Speaking of reasonable, I wrote about streaming service Midnight Pulp back in September, where I noted that the service specializes in "off-beat" indie and international fare. Over the months, the service has consistently added more titles as time goes by, and their curatorial taste remains off-beat. As I noted previously: "Most of what's now available is not brand spanking new, which reminds of my old neighborhood video stores, where I would inevitably start browsing the racks looking for something I hadn't seen before, especially if all the new releases were checked out".

As much as I like those kind of off-beat selections, I've been hesitating about adding yet another streaming service to my monthly budget, but a new offer prompted me to press the button for an annual deal:

"If you want 50% off TONS of great fun, weird, original movies and shows with no ads and like supporting indie companies that do something different we'd say you need

@midnight_pulp Premium. Offer ends Jan. 3rd!" [Midnight Pulp]

Midnight Pulp is only available in North America and U.S. territories. Apologies to everyone in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Antarctica.

