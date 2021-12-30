Exclusive SENSATION Clip: Telephone Call Prompts Surprising Action

Our exclusive clip from sci-fi thriller Sensation, which is heading for release tomorrow, teases a quiet moment that suddenly flares into surprising action.

At a mysterious research facility, where he has been inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program -- yes, you read that correctly -- Andrew (Eugene Simon) is about to practice playing his violin in his gorgeously-appointed room as the sun sets. A woman interrupts him, hands him a telephone and tells him his mother is calling.

Andrew calmly takes the call, which starts on a friendly note, then things turn disturbing when he hears something very out of the ordinary on his mother's end of the call, prompting him to take action.

Watch the clip in its entirety below. Eugene Simon and Emily Wyatt star; Martin Grof directed. Sensation releases tomorrow (Friday, December 31) in movie theaters and VOD/Digital from Vertical Entertainment.

