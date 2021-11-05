Severin Films To Ring In 2022 With A Warning: DON'T GO IN THE HOUSE Or Face DELIRIUM

L.A based cult film distributors Severin Films today announced a duo of Video Nasties from the dawn of the home video revolution for release in January of 2022. First up is Joseph Ellison's notorious fire hazard, Don't Go In the House, one of the sleaziest, most mean spirited of the exploitation boom of the late '70s. Also on the docket is Peter Maris' debut film, Delirium, a bonkers vigilante epic making its disc debut in this brand new restoration from the only 35mm print in existence!

Check out the teaser trailer and full details for both releases below.