Morbido Coverage Top 10 Lists All Videos Zombie Movies Horror Movies

Severin Films To Ring In 2022 With A Warning: DON'T GO IN THE HOUSE Or Face DELIRIUM

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)

L.A based cult film distributors Severin Films today announced a duo of Video Nasties from the dawn of the home video revolution for release in January of 2022. First up is Joseph Ellison's notorious fire hazard, Don't Go In the House, one of the sleaziest, most mean spirited of the exploitation boom of the late '70s. Also on the docket is Peter Maris' debut film, Delirium, a bonkers vigilante epic making its disc debut in this brand new restoration from the only 35mm print in existence! 

Check out the teaser trailer and full details for both releases below.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.