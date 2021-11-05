Severin Films To Ring In 2022 With A Warning: DON'T GO IN THE HOUSE Or Face DELIRIUM

DON'T GO IN THE HOUSE (1979)
More than 40 years ago, it ignited a firestorm of outrage in America and DPP 39 condemnation in the UK. Now one of the grisliest gems of the ‘80s can be seen uncut and fully remastered like never before: A shy incinerator worker (an unnerving performance by Dan Grimaldi of THE SOPRANOS) scarred by memories of his mother’s abuse begins luring women to his childhood home for incendiary torment, including “one of the most shocking, notorious scenes in sleaze-horror history” (Mondo Digital). Director/co-writer Joseph Ellison delivers “an underrated classic on the same level as MANIAC” (Ninja Dixon), now featuring a new 2K scan from the original negative – plus the alternate TV Version and The Extended Cut combining scenes from both – with 2+ hours of exclusive Special Features.
“A GREAT FILM… A dark, gruesome and nasty little gem deserving of a loftier placing in horror history. Ignore the warning and go in.” -Dread Central
Special Features for Don’t Go in the House:
- THE BURNING — Alternate TV Cut
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Ellison And Producer Ellen Hammill
- Archival Commentary With Actor Dan Grimaldi
- "House" Keeping — Interviews With Co-Producer Matthew Mallinson and Co-Writer Joseph R. Masefield
- We Went In The House! — The Locations of DON’T GO IN THE HOUSE
- Playing With Fire — Archival Interview With Actor Dan Grimaldi
- Trailer Gallery
- Image Gallery
- Audio Commentary With Stephen Thrower, Author Of Nightmare USA
- Minds On Fire — Video Essay By The Reprobate David Flint
- Burn Baby Burn — Interview With Director Joseph Ellison
- Grindhouse All-Stars — Interviews With Filmmakers Matt Cimber, Joseph Ellison, Roy Frumkes And Jeff Lieberman
- Open Matte Flamethrower Scene
- DON’T Trailer Reel
Feature Specs for Don’t Go in the House:
- Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: English Mono, English Descriptive Audio
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: A
***Please note: a Region B edition will be forthcoming from Arrow, with whom we’ve been working on this edition.