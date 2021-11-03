HIDDEN IN THE WOODS Sequel Moves Ahead With U.S. And German Rights Already Locked Up

Made back in 2012 the original film was about two sisters, raised in a remote area of Chile by an abusive father. After their father goes to jail they have to answer to their uncle, a drug kingpin who wants his missing product back. There was a remake two years later, also directed by Valladares, that starred Michael Biehn and William Forsythe.

Shooting on the sequel will begin early next year with plans to release in the back half. The announcement follows.

8-Films have exclusively picked up U.S. and German sequel rights to director Patricio Valladares’ Chilean rape- and revenge thriller “HIDDEN IN THE WOODS”. The German-based company has also boarded the low-budget survival thriller as co-producer and distributor. Valladares based on his own screenplay will direct pic. The film will serve as a direct continuation of the original Chilean version, and set ten years after the atrocious events depicted in his twisted fable.

The pic will be shot in Spanish on location in Chile in early 2022. Added Valladares, “I´m so thrilled to partner with 8-Films, because I have known Steve since we first met at Frightfest back in 2012. He and his team are true horror fans, and I’ve been a fan of his work since my teenage years. He’s a big fan of the original film, which is hugely important to me. I can't wait to share this new horrifying chapter in the HIDDEN IN THE WOODS saga with fans old and new all across the world.”

"The original HIDDEN IN THE WOODS immediately captivated me and I was very impressed by the intensity, the uncompromising nature and the severity of the movie. I couldn't believe that a young director had made such a strong film and am very proud to be a part of the sequel." said 8-Films’ CEO, Steve Aquilina.

Film is co-produced by 8-Films (Germany), Reel Gore Releasing (US) and Vallastudio Films (Chile) Steve Aquilina, owner of 8-Films, and Vittorio Farfan, Patricio Valladares, will produce the new sequel.

Release is targeted for the second half of 2022.