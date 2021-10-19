WALKING AGAINST THE RAIN: First Stills Shared For UK Apocalyptic Monster Road Movie

Two strangers, Tommy and Blair, are navigating their way across a barren landscape in a desperate attempt to find each other. With their only form of communication being two soon-to-die battery operated radio mics and with a new evil in the shape of ‘The Forsaken’ tracking them down, they must learn to confront loss and rediscover a trust in humanity. Or die.

A new apocalyptic monster road movie is on the horizon. Walking Against the Rain is the feature film debut from Scott Lyus and is now heading into post. The first stills were shared today. Check them out in the gallery below the announcement. Digging this small look at the creature work.

The apocalyptic monster road movie, WALKING AGAINST THE RAIN, has entered post-production.

Directed by Scott Lyus, making his feature film debut, the graphic tale of two strangers navigating their way through a barren landscape, was shot in fifteen days in locations including Kirklinton Hall & Gardens, Eden Valley Railway and Lake Buttermere.

Lyus’s UK-produced film, which he also wrote, stars Cruel Summer’s Reece Douglas, newcomer Sophia Eleni, Johnny Vivash (Book of Monsters) and James Swanton as monster creation ‘The Forsaken’.

The Forsaken creature design was created by renowned SFX artist Dan Martin (Host, Lords of Chaos)

Synopsis: Set six months after a biblical plague has fallen upon the world, WALKING AGAINST THE RAIN tells the story of two strangers, Tommy (Reece Douglas) and Blair (Sophia Eleni) who are navigating their way across a barren landscape in a desperate attempt to find each other. With their only form of communication being two soon-to-die battery operated radio mics and with a new evil in the shape of ‘The Forsaken’ tracking them down, they must learn to confront loss and rediscover a trust in humanity. Or die.

Co-producers and long-term collaborators Scott Lyus and Chris Nials, have created several successful short films, including Silently Within Your Shadow, Echoes of the Passed and, most recently, the multi award winning Black Mass

Lyus commentated: "Production on Walking Against the Rain was a dream come true. The crew delivered above and beyond, with the cast bringing each character to life in breath-taking ways. I got to work with some of the most talented people in indie film, with everyone pulling in the same direction to create a unique and spellbinding monster movie. I cannot wait to put the film together and unleash it upon the world."

WALKING AGAINST THE RAIN is a Crossroad Pictures production, written & directed by Scott Lyus. The film is produced by Scott Lyus, with Line Producer Chris Nails and Assistant Producer Mel Morley. The film is executive produced by Malcolm Winter and Monika Gergelova of M & M Film Productions and funded by Red Rock Entertainment.