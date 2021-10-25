UPURGA Trailer Exclusive: River Rafting Gets Dangerous And Weird in Latvian Thriller

Andrejs is an adventure guide who is afraid of real adventures. But that's what he gets when his sister, an influencer, goes missing in the valley of a wild river, together with a vegan-sausage advertising crew. Facing ancient forces of nature, Andrejs' deepest anxieties awaken as he engages in a futile search that pushes his body and mind to the extreme. During his journey, the young man will meet locals such as a silent cabbage fermenter and a weird brotherhood of hunters who speak a language totally of their own. They are the protectors of a wondrous natural phenomena, haunting and beautiful at the same time. Andrejs doesn't know that every path in this strange forest leads exactly to the thing you are looking for - but to find it, you must first get lost.

Urgis Olte's Latvian thriller Upurga will have its world premiere in the Baltic Feature Competition at the Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn next month. We are thrilled to have been asked to be the first ones to share with you the trailer for his new film.

One, it's a bit bonkers, like Deliverance on shrooms. Two, it's a bit risque and NSFW, which is why you will be led away from the site to watch it. Three, It looks like a wild mix of Olte's roots in documentary filmmaking under the guise of vlogging combined with a thriller narrative. It definitely has our attention and we cannot wait to see all of it for ourselves when Black Nights kicks off next month.

Check it below!