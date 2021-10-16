Sitges 2021: LAMB, AFTER BLUE And Justin Kurzel Among Top Honors
It's awards time at Sitges as the festival nears its end. The Méliès d'Or awards are just a half hour away and the festival has handed out its awards last night.
Valdimar Johánnsson's Lamb has won for best feature film, Bertrand Mandico's After Blue will take home the Special Jury Prize and Justin Kurzel was awarded for his direction of his new film Nitram.
Recognition for acting was divied up for both actors and actresses. The special effects award was kind of a no-brainer, going to animating legend Phil Tippett for his stop motion opus Mad God.
Mulitple award winners include Lamb, After Blue, Nitram, Mad God, Luzifer, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. All the winners are listed below.
Sitges 2021 WinnersSECCIÓ OFICIAL FANTÀSTIC A COMPETICIÓ / SECCIÓN OFICIAL FANTÀSTIC A COMPETICIÓN / OFFICIAL FANTASTIC SECTION IN COMPETITIONMillor pel·lícula / Mejor película / Best Feature Length FilmLamb (Valdimar Johánnsson)Premi especial del jurat / Premio especial del jurado / Special Jury PrizeAfter Blue (Bertrand Mandico)Millor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best Direction (sponsored by Moritz)Justin Kurzel (Nitram)Menció a pel·lícula / Mención a película / Mention to Feature LengthThe Innocents (Eskil Vogt)Menció especial a òpera prima / Mención especial a ópera prima / Mention toEx-aequo:The Blazing World (Carlson Young)The Execution (Lado Kvataniya)Millor interpretació masculina / Mejor interpretación masculina / Best Actor (sponsored by Vilamòbil)Ex-aequo:Caleb Landry Jones (Nitram)Franz Rogowski (Luzifer)Millor interpretació femenina / Mejor interpretación femenina / Best Actress (sponsored by So de Tardor)Ex-aequo:Noomi Rapace (Lamb)Susanne Jensen (Luzifer)Millor guió / Mejor guion / Best ScreenplaySilent Night (Camille Griffin)Millors efectes especials / Mejores efectos especiales / Best Special Effects (sponsored by Kelonik & Antaviana)Mad God (Phil Tippett)Millor fotografia / Mejor fotografía / Best Photography (sponsored by Lavazza)Limbo (Cheng Siu Keung)Millor música / Mejor música / Best Music (sponsored by Primavera Sound)Daniele Luppi (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon)NOVES VISIONSMillor pel·lícula / Mejor película / Best Feature FilmEl apego (Valentín Javier Diment)Menció a la pel·lícula / Mención a la película / Mention to the Film2551.01 (Norbert Pfaffenbichler)Millor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best DirectionAnita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)Millor curt Noves Visions Petit Format / Mejor corto Noves Visions Petit Format / Best Noves Visions Petit Format ShortBrutalia, Days of Labor (Manolis Mavris)SITGES DOCUMENTAPremi a la millor pel·lícula / Premio a la mejor película / Award Best Motion PictureInferno Rosso. Joe d'Amato Sulla Via Dell'Ecccesso (Manlio Gomarasca, Massimiliano Zanin)BLOOD WINDOWPremi Blood Window / Premio Blood Window / Blood Window AwardA nuvem rosa (Iuli Gerbase)JURAT DE LA CRÍTICA / JURADO DE LA CRÍTICA / CRITICS' JURYPremi de la Crítica José Luis Guarner / Premio de la Crítica José Luis Guarner / José Luis Guarner Critic's AwardEx-aequo:After Blue (Bertrand Mandico)Mad God (Phil Tippett)Premi Citizen Kane a la direcció revelació / Premio Citizen Kane a la dirección revelación / Citizen Kane Award for Best New DirectionValdimar Johánnsson (Lamb)Premi de la crítica al Millor curtmetratge de Secció Oficial / Premio de la crítica al Mejor cortometraje de Sección Oficial / Critics’ Award for Best Official Selection Short FilmLos huesos (Cristóbal León y Joaquín Cociña)MÉLIÈS D’ARGENTPremi al Millor Curtmetratge /Premio al Mejor Cortometraje / Award for Best Short FilmT'es morte Hélène (Michiel Blanchart)Premi a la Millor Pel·lícula / Premio a la Mejor Película / Award for Best Feature FilmTres (Juanjo Giménez)CARNET JOVEPremi Jurat Carnet Jove al millor llargmetratge de gènere fantàstic / Premio Jurado Carnet Jove al mejor largometraje de género fantástico / Carnet Jove Award for Best Fantasy Genre Feature FilmMona Lisa and the Blood Moon (Ana Lily Amirpour)Premi al millor llargmetratge d’animació / Premio al mejor largometraje de animación / Award for Best Animated Feature FilmCryptozoo (Dash Shaw)Premi al millor curtmetratge d’animació / Premio al mejor cortometraje de animación / Award for Best Animated Short FilmOther Half (Lina Kalcheva)BRIGADOONPremi Brigadoon Paul Naschy / Premio Brigadoon Paul Naschy / Paul Naschy Brigadoon AwardUnheimlich (Fabio Colonna)Menció especial del Jurat / Mención especial del Jurado / Mention toViewers : 1 (Daigo Hariya y Yosuke Kobayashi)PREMIS SGAE NOVA AUTORIA / PREMIOS SGAE NOVA AUTORIA / SGAES' NOVA AUTORIA AWARDSMillor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best DirectionLa caída del vencejo (Gonzalo Quincoces)Millor guió / Mejor guión / Best ScreenplayGoodnight Mr. Ted (Gonçal Perales)Millor música original / Mejor música original / Best Original MusicGoodnight Mr. Ted (Gonçal Perales)
