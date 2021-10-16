Sitges Coverage Festival Features Indie Features International Features Fantasy Movies

Sitges 2021: LAMB, AFTER BLUE And Justin Kurzel Among Top Honors

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
It's awards time at Sitges as the festival nears its end. The Méliès d'Or awards are just a half hour away and the festival has handed out its awards last night. 
 
Valdimar Johánnsson's Lamb has won for best feature film, Bertrand Mandico's After Blue will take home the Special Jury Prize and Justin Kurzel was awarded for his direction of his new film Nitram
 
Recognition for acting was divied up for both actors and actresses. The special effects award was kind of a no-brainer, going to animating legend Phil Tippett for his stop motion opus Mad God
 
Mulitple award winners include Lamb, After Blue, Nitram, Mad God, Luzifer, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. All the winners are listed below.
 
Sitges 2021 Winners
SECCIÓ OFICIAL FANTÀSTIC A COMPETICIÓ / SECCIÓN OFICIAL FANTÀSTIC A COMPETICIÓN / OFFICIAL FANTASTIC SECTION IN COMPETITION
 
Millor pel·lícula / Mejor película / Best Feature Length Film
Lamb (Valdimar Johánnsson)
 
Premi especial del jurat / Premio especial del jurado / Special Jury Prize
After Blue (Bertrand Mandico)
 
Millor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best Direction (sponsored by Moritz)
Justin Kurzel (Nitram)
 
Menció a pel·lícula / Mención a película / Mention to Feature Length
The Innocents (Eskil Vogt)
 
Menció especial a òpera prima / Mención especial a ópera prima / Mention to 
Ex-aequo:
The Blazing World (Carlson Young)
The Execution (Lado Kvataniya)
 
Millor interpretació masculina / Mejor interpretación masculina / Best Actor (sponsored by Vilamòbil)
Ex-aequo:
Caleb Landry Jones (Nitram)
Franz Rogowski (Luzifer)
 
Millor interpretació femenina / Mejor interpretación femenina / Best Actress (sponsored by So de Tardor)
Ex-aequo:
Noomi Rapace (Lamb)
Susanne Jensen (Luzifer)
 
Millor guió / Mejor guion / Best Screenplay
Silent Night (Camille Griffin)
 
Millors efectes especials / Mejores efectos especiales / Best Special Effects (sponsored by Kelonik & Antaviana)
Mad God (Phil Tippett)
 
Millor fotografia / Mejor fotografía / Best Photography (sponsored by Lavazza)
Limbo (Cheng Siu Keung)
 
Millor música / Mejor música / Best Music (sponsored by Primavera Sound)
Daniele Luppi (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon)
 
NOVES VISIONS
 
Millor pel·lícula / Mejor película / Best Feature Film
El apego (Valentín Javier Diment)
 
Menció a la pel·lícula / Mención a la película / Mention to the Film
2551.01 (Norbert Pfaffenbichler)
 
Millor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best Direction
Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
 
Millor curt Noves Visions Petit Format / Mejor corto Noves Visions Petit Format / Best Noves Visions Petit Format Short
Brutalia, Days of Labor (Manolis Mavris)
 
SITGES DOCUMENTA
 
Premi a la millor pel·lícula / Premio a la mejor película / Award Best Motion Picture
Inferno Rosso. Joe d'Amato Sulla Via Dell'Ecccesso (Manlio Gomarasca, Massimiliano Zanin)
 
BLOOD WINDOW
 
Premi Blood Window / Premio Blood Window / Blood Window Award
A nuvem rosa (Iuli Gerbase)
 
JURAT DE LA CRÍTICA / JURADO DE LA CRÍTICA / CRITICS' JURY
 
Premi de la Crítica José Luis Guarner / Premio de la Crítica José Luis Guarner / José Luis Guarner Critic's Award
Ex-aequo:
After Blue (Bertrand Mandico)
Mad God (Phil Tippett)
 
Premi Citizen Kane a la direcció revelació / Premio Citizen Kane a la dirección revelación / Citizen Kane Award for Best New Direction
Valdimar Johánnsson (Lamb)
 
Premi de la crítica al Millor curtmetratge de Secció Oficial / Premio de la crítica al Mejor cortometraje de Sección Oficial / Critics’ Award for Best Official Selection Short Film
Los huesos (Cristóbal León y Joaquín Cociña)
 
MÉLIÈS D’ARGENT
 
Premi al Millor Curtmetratge /Premio al Mejor Cortometraje / Award for Best Short Film
T'es morte Hélène (Michiel Blanchart)
 
Premi a la Millor Pel·lícula / Premio a la Mejor Película / Award for Best Feature Film
Tres (Juanjo Giménez)
 
CARNET JOVE
 
Premi Jurat Carnet Jove al millor llargmetratge de gènere fantàstic / Premio Jurado Carnet Jove al mejor largometraje de género fantástico / Carnet Jove Award for Best Fantasy Genre Feature Film
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (Ana Lily Amirpour)
 
Premi al millor llargmetratge d’animació / Premio al mejor largometraje de animación / Award for Best Animated Feature Film
Cryptozoo (Dash Shaw)
 
Premi al millor curtmetratge d’animació / Premio al mejor cortometraje de animación / Award for Best Animated Short Film
Other Half (Lina Kalcheva)
 
BRIGADOON
 
Premi Brigadoon Paul Naschy / Premio Brigadoon Paul Naschy / Paul Naschy Brigadoon Award
Unheimlich (Fabio Colonna)
 
Menció especial del Jurat / Mención especial del Jurado / Mention to
Viewers : 1 (Daigo Hariya y Yosuke Kobayashi)
 
PREMIS SGAE NOVA AUTORIA / PREMIOS SGAE NOVA AUTORIA / SGAES' NOVA AUTORIA AWARDS
 
Millor direcció / Mejor dirección / Best Direction
La caída del vencejo (Gonzalo Quincoces)
 
Millor guió / Mejor guión / Best Screenplay
Goodnight Mr. Ted (Gonçal Perales)
 
Millor música original / Mejor música original / Best Original Music 
Goodnight Mr. Ted (Gonçal Perales)
