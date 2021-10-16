Sitges 2021: LAMB, AFTER BLUE And Justin Kurzel Among Top Honors

It's awards time at Sitges as the festival nears its end. The Méliès d'Or awards are just a half hour away and the festival has handed out its awards last night.

Valdimar Johánnsson's Lamb has won for best feature film, Bertrand Mandico's After Blue will take home the Special Jury Prize and Justin Kurzel was awarded for his direction of his new film Nitram.

Recognition for acting was divied up for both actors and actresses. The special effects award was kind of a no-brainer, going to animating legend Phil Tippett for his stop motion opus Mad God.

Mulitple award winners include Lamb, After Blue, Nitram, Mad God, Luzifer, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. All the winners are listed below.