SA Horrorfest 2021: First Titles Announced And This Year's Poster Revealed

The 17th annual South African Horrorfest will be holding an hybrid version of this year's festival, a combination of online events and select in-person screenings.

The festival kicks off on Halloween weekend and carries on into November, keeping that Halloween spirit going for as long as it can!

The festival revealed its poster yesterday. Festival co-creator Sonja Ruppersberg has been the poster girl since the festival began, gracing each version with her dark beauty. This year they chose to go with a vampire theme.

This year's lineup, so far, features Masking Threshold, the folk horror doc Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, Motherly, Crabs! and throwbacks like an audience participation screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. I mean, how do you not host an audience participation screening of that flick?

There are still more titles to announce. We will keep you posted as they are announced.