NIGHTSHOOTERS: It's Gangsters vs. Filmmakers in Redband Trailer Exclusive

Nightshooters is the story of a group of filmmakers illegally shooting a low budget film in an abandoned office building slated for demolition. When they inadvertently witness and film a gangland execution in the opposite building, they have to use all their skills and wits to survive the night whilst being relentlessly pursued by the gang who are hellbent on not leaving any witness alive.

The British black comedy action film Nightshooters is coming to VOD in North America on November 2nd, thanks to Indiecan Entertainment. We have your exclusive first look at the redband trailer for the flick, check it out down below.

Following a successful run on the global film festival circuit, Indiecan Entertainment has announced the VOD release of Marc Price's Nightshooters. The British black comedy action film will be available in North America on a number of digital and cable platforms beginning November 2nd.

Nightshooters combines a fun gangster film, a solid comedy, and a knowing take on the world of film production. The film is anchored by a first-class cast: celebrated stuntman Jean-Paul Ly (Jailbreak, F9: The Fast Saga, Doctor Strange) headlines as indie stuntman Donnie. The cast is rounded out by Doug Allen ("Band of Brothers", "Law & Order", "The Royals"), BAFTA award winner Nicolas Aaron (Touching the Void, "Outlander"), Rosanna Hoult (The Lobster, Captain America: The First Avenger, Kill Your Friends, Adulthood), Wendy Glenn (You’re Next, "The L Word") and Philip Barantini ("Band of Brothers", Ned Kelly).

Nightshooters had its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London, kicking off a global screening tour. The action comedy was nominated for Best UK Feature at Raindance, featured in the Top Ten Audience awards at Leeds International Film Festival and won the Best Action Film Award at Michigan's Thriller Chiller.

Nightshooters was produced by Michelle Parkyn and Marc Price directed from his own script.