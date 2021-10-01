JOE BOB'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN: Special Guests HALLOWEEN KILLS Director David Gordon Green and Producer Jason Blum
Well now, this is big news. Today it was announced that Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum will be the special guests of this year's Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown. It was announced during their second annual BlumFest celebration.
No word yet, of course, on what movies have been currated for this year's special. You'll just have to tune in on ShudderTV at 9pm ET on Friday, October 8th. The promo video was passed along and you can see Joe Bob and Darcy below.
Shudder Original Special JOE BOB’S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWNPremieres Friday, October 8 at 9 PM ETWith Special Guests Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green and Producer Jason BlumThe Shudder Original Halloween special Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown will premiere Friday, October 8 with special guests from the upcoming Halloween franchise installment, Halloween Kills: director David Gordon Green and producer/Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum, as announced today during Blumhouse’s second annual BlumFest celebration. Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c on October 8. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, October 10.In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.
