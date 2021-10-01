JOE BOB'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN: Special Guests HALLOWEEN KILLS Director David Gordon Green and Producer Jason Blum

Well now, this is big news. Today it was announced that Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum will be the special guests of this year's Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown. It was announced during their second annual BlumFest celebration.

No word yet, of course, on what movies have been currated for this year's special. You'll just have to tune in on ShudderTV at 9pm ET on Friday, October 8th. The promo video was passed along and you can see Joe Bob and Darcy below.