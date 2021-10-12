Horror Channel to Bring Classic UK Sci-fi Series UFO on October 20th

Earth is being visited by aliens from a dying planet, who are abducting humans and harvesting their organs for their own bodies. Earth's defence organisation - a secret, high-tech international military agency called SHADO – suspect that a full-blown invasion is being planned. Called into covert action, SHADO wages a spectacular battle to prevent the alien takeover, which must remain hidden from the public.

This one is for the fans of UK sci-fi shows of old. Horror Channel is bringing UFO, a British sci-fi thriller series from 1970 to the channel on October 20th. UFO is the show that would lead to the beloved series Space 1999, starring Martin Landau and Barbara Bain. I will admit that my knowledge of sci-fi from my native land is slim to none but I do know of the latter show.

Horror Channel goes out of this world to bring Channel premiere of Brit sci-fi thriller series UFO from Oct 20

Horror Channel will be continuing its commitment to bringing great cult & classic sci-fi to its audience with Season 1 of the 1970 British science fiction TV series UFO, created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson and produced by the Andersons and TV mogul Lew Grade. One of the best of its genre, the 26-part series combines the remarkable talents of the Andersons with those of special effects director Derek Meddings. And with a stellar cast including Ed Bishop, Michael Billington and George Sewell, it proved a popular hit at the time.

Following syndication in the US and favourable ratings, a possible second series was planned; initially entitled UFO 1999. This eventually became SPACE 1999.