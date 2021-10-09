EL PÁRAMO (The Moor) Teaser: Flatlands Horror in David Casademunt's Debut

Lucia and her son live far from society in a flat area where there is almost no life. The small family unit formed by mother and son receives hardly any visitors, and their goal is to develop a peaceful existence. At first they succeed, but the appearance of a mysterious and violent creature that begins to haunt her little house will put the relationship that unites them to the test.

David Casademunt's debut feature film, El Páramo (translates to The Moor), will premiere at Sitges at tomorrow. Netflix dropped the teaser for El Páramo a couple days ago, where it is set to bow on the streamer in January, on the 26th.

Having watched this great teaser we really wish we were in Catalonia this weekend to see it now!