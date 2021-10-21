DON'T SAY ITS NAME Trailer: Indigenous Horror Coming in November

When an environmental activist is called back to the world of the living after a suspicious accident takes her life, an ancient spirit is reborn outside a small northern town. With a wealth of Indigenous talent both in front of and behind the camera, DON’T SAY ITS NAME, the eerie feature debut from director/co-writer Rueben Martell, builds its chills with compellingly real characters and strong performances from Madison Walsh (SOMETHING UNDONE), Sera-Lys McArthur (OUTLANDER), Samuel Marty (GODLESS), Carla Fox, and Julian Black-Antelope (HOLD THE DARK).

Ruben Martell's debut feature film Don't Say Its Name will be select cinemas this November and on VOD/Digital on November 16th. The trailer was released this week. Check it out below.

Born and raised in Waterhen Lake First Nation in Northern Saskatchewan Martell is the first Cree horror director, and the first to tell a wendigo story through Indigenous eyes. Don't Say Its Name had its world premiere at Fantasia this Summer and played at Calgary IFF as well. It's booked to play at Abertoir in Wales and here in Toronto at Blood in the Snow next month too.

Don't Say Its Name is being released by Vortex Media.