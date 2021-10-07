DARK CLOUD: Trailer And Posters For Sci-fi Horror From Black Mandala

Following the aftermath of a horrific accident, Chloe wants to get her old life back. She volunteers to try a new rehabilitation process, using artificial intelligence. The AI, known as AIDA, will do anything to keep Chloe safe. After all, this is her new home...

Black Mandala is presenting Jay Ness' techno horror Dark Cloud and they have sent along a trailer and some posters to share with you today. Check out the other two posters in the gallery and the trailer below the announcement.

"More disturbing than a Black Mirror`s episode"

The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the posters and trailer of the sci-fi thriller Dark Cloud, directed by Jay Ness. A story that highlights how technology far surpasses the human mind. An accident, rehabilitation and a beautiful woman who is part of an experiment in which she must face a smart home.

Alexys Gabrielle, Brittany Benjamin, Emily Atack and Hugo Armstrong (Ted Bundy, Fear the Walking Dead), star in this fiction, where the most harmless and apparently practical for the human being, turns into a real nightmare. A shocking story that might become reality in the very near future and which among other things shows us how little by little we are disconnecting from reality. More oppressive than a Black Mirror`s episode.

Country: USA.

Director: Jay Ness.

Writer: John J. Kaiser.

Cinematography: Ben Enke.

Cast: Alexys Gabrielle, Emily Atack, Brittany Benjamin, Hugo Armstrong.

Producers: Jay Ness, Nicolás Onetti, Michael Kraetzer, Jeremy Wanek.

Production companies: Black Mandala, CutJaw Film Company, Nocturnal Robot.