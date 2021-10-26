CASTLE FALLS Official Trailer: Lundgren And Adkins Fight Each Other And a Gang Over Bags of Money

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, this symbol of the city's segregated past has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money - a blue collared ex-fighter (Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will find the cash and: will they get out alive?

Action icon Dolph Lundgren returns to directing in his new action flick Castle Falls. He's got action star Scott Adkins on board and together they'll fight each other over a small fortune hidden away in a soon to be demolished hospital. But a gang has also called dibs on the money and have come to get it before the building is brought to the ground.

The official trailer was released today. Check it, and a small selection of stills, below. Shout! Studios is releasing Castle Falls in theaters, On Demand and Digital on December 3rd.