Zac Locke, Former Blumhouse Exec, Starts Own Micro-Studio 'Rotting Press'

A new micro-studio, Rotting Press, has emerged from the TIFF Market this week. Launched by Zac Locke, formerly part of the gang at Blumhouse, his company already has three films on its slate. One is heading into post and the others to start shooting soon and into next year. Boiled down it means more horror films for horror fans everywhere.

The first film out of the gate will be Locke's feature film debut, Float, a story of "... a vlogger and her crew embarking on a river float where they are plunged into a life and death battle with a mysterious local, a sinister paranormal force, and their own fears".

The second feature, Frogman, will also be a debut feature film for its director Anthony Cousins. The only other details we have on that project in the press release below is that our friend, Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF's Midnight Madness programmer and all around nice guy will be an executive producer on the flick.

The complete press release follows.