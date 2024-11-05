DO NOT OPEN Trailer: But, Yes, do Open This Article And Watch The Trailer

Thank you for reading the title of the article all the way through. Scroll down below to check out the trailer for Brian Babarik's psychological thriller, Do Not Open. It's going out next week on in-demand and digital platforms, on November 12th.

After arguing with her parents a distraught teen opens an email promising acceptance, but what the message delivers infects the whole family.

Johanna Smitz, Kian Lawson-Khalili, Tomas Engström and Noëlle Gutierrez star.

Entertainment Squad’s genre label The Horror Collective has just released the creepy new trailer for DO NOT OPEN, a psychological thriller that exposes the terrifying consequences of our modern obsession with technology. The film, written & directed by Brian Babarik, is set to hit in-demand and digital platforms on November 12 and offers viewers a stark reminder that the dangers we fear most might already be in our hands—on our phones, tablets and computers.

The trailer for DO NOT OPEN immediately hits home with its unsettling portrayal of a family’s descent into chaos after their daughter downloads a popular app to save face with her friends and the family's once-normal relationship with their devices take a terrifying turn. The trailer gives chilling glimpses of how each family member’s tech obsessions become the tool of their undoing—exposing secrets, manipulating fears, and driving them to the edge.

"We spend so much time staring at our screens without asking what could be staring back," warns director Brian Babarik. "In DO NOT OPEN, we explore what happens when we take the blinders off and explore what is on the other side of all those tiny cameras and microphones observing us every waking and sleeping moment." "The film serves as a warning. We've become so reliant on technology that we’ve let it infiltrate every part of our lives," adds Shaked Berenson, Entertainment Squad’s CEO, "it is a powerful look at the real horror that exists within our screens—it's more than just entertainment; it's a reflection of the dangers lurking behind our digital habits." With a cast that includes rising star Kian Lawson-Khalili, Swedish actress Johanna Smitz, and debuting talent Noëlle Gutierrez, DO NOT OPEN brings both fresh and seasoned performances that intensify the sense of unease. The trailer's final moments offer a heart-pounding glimpse into the film's climactic unraveling, where the family’s attempts to escape their tech nightmare reach a terrifying breaking point.

Prepare to confront the dark side of your devices when DO NOT OPEN comes home on-demand and digital platforms on November 12. Watch the exclusive trailer now and ask yourself—what would happen if the technology you trust the most became your worst enemy?

Novel Thoughts Production Co., Inc. Is an independent film production company specializing in innovative, boundary-pushing storytelling. With a focus on films that explore the human condition through the lens of technology, psychology, and culture, Novel Thoughts is committed to bringing thought-provoking and entertaining content to audiences worldwide.

The Horror Collective is the genre label of Entertainment Squad -- a production and distribution company founded by veteran producer Shaked Berenson (TURBO KID, TALES OF HALLOWEEN). The Horror Collective upcoming releases include THE DESERVING, featuring a mute serial killer who is haunted by his past, and THE UNRAVELING, a poetic and dark reminder of the price that comes love.