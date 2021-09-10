I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE Resurrected for Halloween Release on 4K UHD from Ronin Flix

The 1970’s were the beginning of the golden age of horror cinema. Young guns like Wes Craven, Tobe Hooper and Sam Raimi who would go on to spearhead lucrative franchises were honing their craft with their gritty, gory drive-in fare. Perhaps one of the most notorious efforts of that grindhouse era was Meir Zarchi’s, I Spit on Your Grave.

Now, genre fans everywhere will be able to enjoy this groundbreaking tale of revenge in glorious 4K Ultra HD on October 26 courtesy of Ronin Flix. For those individuals that enjoy disturbing imagery and haunting storylines, this film is definitely in your wheelhouse.

Original Scream Queen, Camille Keaton portrays Jennifer Hills, a successful career woman who rents a remote cabin in the woods so that she can work on penning her first novel. Instead of peace and solitude, she is targeted by a group of lowlifes who brutally rape her leaving her for dead.

Rising from the ashes like the proverbial Phoenix, Jennifer goes on a bloody rampage exacting her vengeance in a variety of unforgettable and torturous ways.

I Spit on Your Grave from Ronin Flix is beautifully packaged as a collectible, 3 Disc Set which includes a lavish new 2021 4K HDR remaster on 4K Ultra HD, the 2020 4K scan and restoration of the original uncut 1978 feature film on Blu-ray, a bonus Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave Blu-ray, all of the historical Blu-ray special features and an exclusive slipcover (available while supplies last).

This legendary chiller is available for pre-order and a $15.00 discount will be automatically applied. To reserve your copy, click on this link.

Check out the amazing 4K UHD special features, behind the scenes photos and exclusive trailer below for this terrifying classic.

DISC 1: I Spit on Your Grave (1978) 4K UHD Blu-ray: 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray 2160P Widescreen Presentation (HDR10) (1:85:1) Utilizing the new 2021 4K HDR remaster done by Ronin Flix, Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1 SURROUND, DTS-HD 2.0 STEREO, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs

(1978) 4K UHD Blu-ray: 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray 2160P Widescreen Presentation (HDR10) (1:85:1) Utilizing the new 2021 4K HDR remaster done by Ronin Flix, Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1 SURROUND, DTS-HD 2.0 STEREO, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs DISC 2: I Spit on Your Grave (1978) Blu-ray: High-Definition Blu-ray 1080P Widescreen Presentation (1.85:1) Utilizing the 2020 4K Scan AND Restoration of Director Meir Zarchi’s 35 MM Original Camera Negative done by Ronin Flix, Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, Jennifer’s Journey - the locations of I Spit on Your Grave featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, The Value of Vengeance - Meir Zarchi Remembers I Spit on Your Grave , Alternate Day of the Woman Opening Title, Theatrical Trailers, TV & Radio Spots, Still Gallery and Slideshow with Rare & Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the Set

(1978) Blu-ray: High-Definition Blu-ray 1080P Widescreen Presentation (1.85:1) Utilizing the 2020 4K Scan AND Restoration of Director Meir Zarchi’s 35 MM Original Camera Negative done by Ronin Flix, Restored DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, Jennifer’s Journey - the locations of featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold, Audio Commentary with writer / director Meir Zarchi, Audio Commentary with Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs, The Value of Vengeance - Meir Zarchi Remembers , Alternate Opening Title, Theatrical Trailers, TV & Radio Spots, Still Gallery and Slideshow with Rare & Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the Set DISC 3: Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave (2019) Blu-ray: High-Definition Blu-ray 1080P Widescreen Presentation (1.85:1) of the Original Feature Length Documentary, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, Exclusive Deleted Scenes, Terry Zarchi’s 8mm film starring Camille Keaton, Home Movies – Camille and Meir’s wedding, Trailer

Ronin Flix // 1978 // 101 Minutes // Not Rated // Color // English with English SDH Subtitles // Region A