HAWKEYE: First Trailer For The Disney+ Series Hits The Entertainment Bullseye

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Looks like another hit or Marvel and Disney is coming our way this November. The trailer for Hawkeye, the new Marvel series to premiere on Disney+ hit its mark this morning. Once again it looks like Marvel and Disney have effortlessly transitioned their big screen sensibilities, big action and fun exchanges, onto the small screen. Doesn't hurt when you can throw a small fortunes into each episode.

Hawkeye hardly needs any selling at this point. With a bit of down time since the marvellous Loki wrapped up season one we're now ready for the next offering from our superhero overlords.

Episode one premieres on November 24th, one day before American Thanksgiving, for which we are trully thankful.