STAR WARS: VISIONS: Trailer Debuts, The Japanese And English Voice Casts Announced!

Oh my god! Disney+ have just debuted the trailer and announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for the Star Wars anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions.

Now, hardcore and dedicted anime fans will speak of the Japanese voice talent that are lending their skills to each of the short films. But check out the dub voice cast as well. There is Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding, George 'Oh My' Takei and Karen Fukuhara to name a few.

But the trailer. Oh the trailer. OH MY GOD the trailer. Every chapter. Every single, damn chapter, looks amazing. Look, skip the official announcment and head straight to both versions of the trailer down below. Then after you've caught your breath go back over the official announcement and find out more about the casts.