GUNFIGHT AT DRY RIVER: Trailer Exclusive For Daniel Simpson's Indie Western

Here is one for all our fans of westerns. Daniel Simpson's film Gunfight at Dry River is coming to theatres and VOD on September 10th from Quiver Distribution.

The closing years of the nineteenth century Old West. Dry River tells the story of a Mexican border town ravaged by severe drought, with the only water source controlled by a family of American renegades on the trail for a legend of lost gold. When a Mexican stranger arrives to reclaim his father’s land, a violent confrontation will cause the lives of all to be forever transformed.

Quiver knows we've got Western fans in our ranks so they've asked ScreenAnarchy to share the first look at the trailer for the indie flick. You will find it and a bevy of stills down below.

Gunfight at Dry River stars the very familiar actor Michael Moriarty. He is joined by Charlie Creed-Miles, Ann Mitchell, Joshua Dickinson, and Isabella Walker.

