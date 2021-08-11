PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND: Official Trailer World Premiere. Cage, Boutella, Moseley, Sakaguchi And The Apocalypse!
Are you ready for this? You sure?
RLJE Films will release Sono Sion's Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and Digital on September 17th. Today is world premiere day for the trailer and it simply looks bonkers. Violent and bonkers. We expected nothing less. Just the production values alone. For an apocalypse based film? Off the charts.
Our own Eric said in his Sundance review, "Prisoners of the Ghostland is absolutely bonkers and one of the most satisfying efforts by the great Sono Sion". You will find his review here.
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.