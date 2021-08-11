PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND: Official Trailer World Premiere. Cage, Boutella, Moseley, Sakaguchi And The Apocalypse!

Are you ready for this? You sure?

RLJE Films will release Sono Sion's Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and Digital on September 17th. Today is world premiere day for the trailer and it simply looks bonkers. Violent and bonkers. We expected nothing less. Just the production values alone. For an apocalypse based film? Off the charts.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is absolutely bonkers and one of the most satisfying efforts by the great Sono Sion". Our own Eric said in his Sundance review. You will find his review here