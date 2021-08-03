Climb New Heights: THE ALPINIST Trailer Soars Above

Even in the Before Times, I knew that climbing a mountain, by myself, would never happen.

Still, I like to watch other people risk their necks, which is why The Alpinist looks to be very intriguing, especially since it focuses on a climber from Canada.

Directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, the film reminds me of Kevin Macdonald's great Touching the Void (2003), as well as the more excellent, and quite gripping Free Solo (2018). Per the official synopsis:

"Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention.

"With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn't own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing.

"Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing."

The film will be released in U.S. theaters on September 10, 2021, following a September 7 "nationwide Fathom Events premiere featuring exclusive bonus content including an interview with Directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen."

Enjoy the trailer below, if you're not too busy biting your nails.

