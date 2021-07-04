STAR WARS: VISIONS, Disney+ Announces Seven Short Films From Top Japanese Anime Studios
Any Star Wars fan worth their salt knows of the influence that Japanese popular and traditional culture has had on the films and the franchise. One thing that has eluded me all this time is Star Wars' influence back. In the context of this announcement made yesterday by Disney+ about Star Wars: Visions I do not recall their being any kind of official Star Wars anime.
The closest thing we have is the animated short film TIE Fighter by Paul "OtaKing" Johnson. Six years and twelve million views later Johnson proved that the combination of the Star Wars universe and Japanese animation was a mix that fans around the World wanted.
So here we are, Star Wars: Visions. It is a series of seven short films curated by Lucasfilm and made by some of Japan's top animation studios. These are studios that have worked on such series as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Kill la Kill, Dororo, Full Metal Panic and Ghost in the Shell movies, and DEVILMAN Crybaby. The granddaddy of them all is of course Production IG. Lucasfilm did not mess around when they went looking for studios to handle their universe.
A special look was shown at Anime Expo Lite yesterday. Have a look for yourself down below the announcement of the project, including the titles of all seven films. It all looks very cool; distinctly Japanese and definitively Star Wars.
All seven short films will drop on Disney+ on September 22nd.
Kamikaze Douga - The DuelGeno Studio (Twin Engine) - Lop and OchōStudio Colorido (Twin Engine) - Tatooine RhapsodyTrigger - The TwinsTrigger - The ElderKinema Citrus - The Village BrideScience Saru - AkakiriScience Saru - T0-B1Production IG - The Ninth Jedi
