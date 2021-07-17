Shout! Factory TV Presents 'Piranhathon Bites Back-to-Back' Streaming August 9

You know you've thought to yourself, 'What if... what if I could watch two Piranha movies - the original and it's remake, specifically - over and over and over and over and over and over... again'. Well, Shout! Factory TV has been reading your thoughts (invasive) and they've come up with a solution they're calling Piranhathon Bites Back-to-Back!

On August 9th Shout! Factory TV will run a twenty-four marathon of the 1978 classic, directed by Joe Dante, and it's 1995 remake, with Soleil Moon Frye and a Miss Mila Kunis making her big screen debut. Both were produced by cult icon Roger Corman.

That's two Piranha movies, playing at least six times each, over a whole day. Who has the fortitude to do all twenty-four hours?