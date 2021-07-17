Panama Horror 2022: Submissions Are Now Open For Sixth Edition

Here is a case of, "there's no time like the present". Submissions are now open for the sixth edition of the Panama Horror Film Festival. The festival is preparing an in-person festival that will run from February 13th through 19th in 2022.

The only horror film festival in Panama, and Central America for that matter, Panama Horror is the embodiment of a grassroots film festival. Passionate horror fans first, festival organizers second, they always find a way to get the job done! This year the festival ran their fifth edition virtually with cinebunker.com because of the pandemic. They called it the Camp-at-Home edition. Last year's program include Luz The Flower of Evil, Rendez-Vous, Matar al dragon, Zombies in the Sugar Cane Field y Crystal Eyes.

Here is an excerpt from the festival's FilmFreeway page where you can submit your film.

Our audience is thirsty for stories different from the ordinary, looking for risky proposals, looking to be scared but not disgusted to laugh with bloody or unfortunate comic scenes. We organizers are lovers of the horror genre, we consume books, art, music, theater and especially horror movies. We have been making short and feature films for years and collaborating with various festivals and film distributors. Our team is totally dedicated to the festival, creating a different experience for our audience during the days of the festival that includes exhibitions, concerts, markets, food stops, craft beers, plays, express short film competitions, stand up comedy, among others. We opened the submission for the short and feature film, fiction and documentary competitions of dark fantasy and horror films that will be held in the sixth edition of the Panama Horror Film Fest. Visit filmfreeway to know the rules and to register your film.

Check out their promotional video below. It's succinct and to the point.

Editor's Note: In the interest of transparency I have been helping our friends at Panama Horror in a consultant role. This also means I'm probably going to start bugging some of you to submit to this festival in the coming months. You've been warned.