Order Extreme Horror Movies MAI-CHAN'S DAILY LIFE, VORE GORE And ROT From TetroVideo

Here is one for the extreme horror fans out there. Starting today you can head on over to TetroVideo and pre-order your copies of Sade Satô's 2014 movie, Mai-chan's Daily Life, a new horror anthology Vore Gore and Marcus Koch's punk horror ROT from 1999.

The descriptions of each release follow then check out the gallery below for more infomation about each film.

Mai-chan's Daily Life, Vore Gore and ROT coming to Home Video via TetroVideo on July 9 TetroVideo is proud to present the splatter erotic japanese film Mai-chan's Daily Life: The Movie (Japan - 2014) by Sado Satō, the anthology extreme film Vore Gore (2021) and the punk horror film ROT directed by Marcus Koch in 1999. All the three titles will be available for pre-order on July 9. They come in a standard edition and in a Ultralimited/Limited and numbered edition including DVD, poster and card. Mai-chan's Daily Life: The Movie is coming to DVD in a standard edition and in a Golden/numbered edition (Certified bookbox + golden slipcase + golden card + poster) with english, french and italian subtitles. There will be also 20 special bundles with handmade original sketches by the italian artist Claudio Montalbano. ROT is the first title of Tetro Underground, a line dedicated to all the underground films produced until 1999, with tons of titles never officially released before. The film comes on DVD + Amaray + vintage looking slipcase and also in a Silver Limited Plus edition with a special Cordenons Stardream Silver paper slipcase with transparent box and a card inside. Vore Gore comes in a limited Digipack edition of 500 copies including a DVD and a Collector's card.