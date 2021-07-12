Nightstream 2021: Digital, Collaborative Festival Returns This October

Nightstream is coming back, baby. Last year's inaugural festival was a successful response to the shutdown that happened because of the pandemic. While all festivals in the collaborative effort are planning in-person or hybrid events this year, or next, there is still much more that they can accomplish by also doing this digital event. Thus, Nightstream is back for at least one more year, holding another online event this October from the 7th through the 13th.

Of the five festivals who combined their powers for good last year, four are returning for this year's edition: Boston Underground, North Bend, Brooklyn Horror and Overlook. Much like their dearly departed sister festival, Popcorn Frights, the collective will be putting all proceeds to mighty good causes: the National Alliance To End Homelessness, climate change advocacy group the Sunrise Movement, all artists being showcased, and the four participating festivals.

So it's business as unusual as one of our favorite online events last year is bringing most of the tream back together one more time. And this year they are taking submissions as well. If you have a feature or short film at the ready and looking to get it into a kick ass event then head on over to their filmfreeway page and submit. Submit!