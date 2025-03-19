ROSARIO Official Trailer: Abuela's Put a Spell on You

Wall Street stockbroker, Rosario Fuentes, returns to her grandmother's apartment after her sudden death. While sorting through her Grandmother's belongings, Rosario uncovers a horrifying secret—a hidden chamber filled with occult artifacts tied to dark generational rituals. As supernatural occurrences plague her, Rosario must confront her family’s buried secrets and face the truth about the sacrifices and choices they made.

Last year we had our first look at Felipe Vargas' feature debut, the horror flock Rosario. At the time the film was being presented for sales at EFM and it turns out that Mucho Mas Media picked up the flick for North America. Rosario is headed to cinemas on May 2nd and the official trailer was sent out today. Check it out below.

Emeraude Toubia (“Shadowhunters”, With Love) is joined by the reigning Prince of Horror, David Dastmalchian (Dune: Part One, Late Night With The Devil), Paul Ben-Victor, José Zúñiga, Diana Lein, and Emilia Faucher.

Vargas directs a screenplay written by Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex, We Summon The Darkness).