Locarno 2021 Preview: Auteur Cinema Meets Genre-Bending Oeuvres

The largest Swiss film festival returns to standard form after its special 2020 For the Future of Films edition. The festival's new artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, is heading his first lineup, ripe with genre fare and auteur cinema from veteran filmmakers, as well as up-and-coming directors. Nazzaro and his team are juggling an audience-friendly approach without losing the stimulating edge of visionary works.

The festival will open with an Italian-set thriller by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, Beckett, starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, and Vicky Krieps (to be released by Netflix), as well as U.S. indie thriller Ida Red, shot in Oklahoma during the pandemic by John Swab. Other U.S. titles include Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and sci-fi action comedy Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds.

After Siberia, Abel Ferrara will premiere a political thriller starring Ethan Hawke, Zeros and Ones, that will see the Vatican "blown up into the night sky", while the international competition, with a jury led by Eliza Hittman, will also offer the Ulrich Seidl-produced Luzifer, an exorcist drama revolving around a Kaspar Hauser-like protagonist; a follow-up to Bertrand Mandico's The Wild Boys, After Blue, set on a planet where only women can survive; and a surreal sci-fi film about UFO-logy association and a missing girl, The Sacred Spirit by Chema García Ibarra. Furthermore, Piazza Grande, the largest European open-air cinema will welcome Gaspar Noé drama Vortex that is going to be unveiled at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival unspools August 4-14 on-site. Tthe full line-up is available here.

Concorso Internazionale

AFTER BLUE (Paradis Sale) by Bertrand Mandico

France – 2021

World Premiere



AL NAHER (The River) by Ghassan Salhab Lebanon/France/Germany/Qatar – 2021 con Ali Suliman, Yumna Marwan Production: Khamsin Films

World Premiere



ESPÍRITU SAGRADO by Chema García ibarra

Spain/France/Turkey – 2021

World Premiere



GERDA by Natalya Kudryashova

Russia – 2021

World Premiere



I GIGANTI by Bonifacio Angius

Italy – 2021

World Premiere



JIAO MA TANG HUI (A New Old Play) by QIU Jiongjiong

Hong Kong/France – 2021

World Premiere



JUJU STORIES by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Abba T. Makama, Michael Omonua

Nigeria/France – 2021

World Premiere



LA PLACE D’UNE AUTRE by Aurélia Georges

France – 2021

World Premiere



LEYNILÖGGA (Cop Secret) by Hannes Þór Halldórsson

Iceland – 2021

World Premiere



LUZIFER by Peter Brunner 21

Austria – 2021

World Premiere



MEDEA by Alexander Zeldovich

Russia – 2021

World Premiere



NEBESA (Heavens Above) by Srdjan Dragojević

Serbia/Germany/North Macedonia/Slovenia/Croatia/Montenegro/Bosnia-Herzegovina – 2021

World Premiere



PETITE SOLANGE by Axelle Ropert

France – 2021

World Premiere



SEPERTI DENDAM, RINDU HARUS DIBAYAR TUNTAS (Vengeance IsMine, All Others Pay Cash) by Edwin Indonesia/Singapore/Germany – 2021 with Marthino Lio, Ladya Cheryl Production: Palari Films

World Premiere



SIS DIES CORRENTS (The Odd-Job Men) by Neus Ballús

Spain – 2021

World Premiere



SOUL OF A BEAST by Lorenz Merz

Switzerland – 2021

World Premiere



ZEROS AND ONES by Abel Ferrara

Italy/Germany/USA – 2021

World Premiere



Concorso Cineasti del Presente

ACTUAL PEOPLE by Kit Zauhar

USA – 2021

World Premiere



AGIA EMI (Holy Emy) by Araceli Lemos

Greece/France/USA – 2021

World Premiere



AMANSA TIAFI (Public Toilet Africa) by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah

Ghana – 2021

World Premiere



BROTHERHOOD by Francesco Montagner

Czech Republic/Italy – 2021 Production: Nutprodukce

World Premiere



BU YAO ZAI JIAN A, YU HUA TANG (Virgin Blue) by NIU Xiaoyu

China – 2021

World Premiere



IL LEGIONARIO by Hleb Papou

Italy/France – 2021

World Premiere



KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON (Whether the Weather Is Fine) by Carlo Francisco Manatad Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar – 2021 with Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol

World Premiere



L’ÉTÉ L’ÉTERNITÉ by Émilie Aussel

France – 2021

World Premiere



MIS HERMANOS SUEÑAN DESPIERTOS by Claudia Huaiquimilla

Chile – 2021

World Premiere



MOSTRO by José Pablo Escamilla

Mexico – 2021

World Premiere



NIEMAND IST BEI DEN KÄLBERN by Sabrina Sarabi

Germany – 2021

World Premiere



SHANKAR’S FAIRIES by Irfana Majumdar

India – 2021

World Premiere



STREAMS by Mehdi Hmili

Tunisia/Luxembourg/France – 2021

World Premiere



WET SAND by Elene Naveriani

Switzerland/Georgia – 2021

World Premiere



ZAHORÍ by Marí Alessandrini

Switzerland/Argentina/Chile/France – 2021

World Premiere