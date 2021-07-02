Locarno 2021 Preview: Auteur Cinema Meets Genre-Bending Oeuvres
The largest Swiss film festival returns to standard form after its special 2020 For the Future of Films edition. The festival's new artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, is heading his first lineup, ripe with genre fare and auteur cinema from veteran filmmakers, as well as up-and-coming directors. Nazzaro and his team are juggling an audience-friendly approach without losing the stimulating edge of visionary works.
The festival will open with an Italian-set thriller by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, Beckett, starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, and Vicky Krieps (to be released by Netflix), as well as U.S. indie thriller Ida Red, shot in Oklahoma during the pandemic by John Swab. Other U.S. titles include Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and sci-fi action comedy Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds.
After Siberia, Abel Ferrara will premiere a political thriller starring Ethan Hawke, Zeros and Ones, that will see the Vatican "blown up into the night sky", while the international competition, with a jury led by Eliza Hittman, will also offer the Ulrich Seidl-produced Luzifer, an exorcist drama revolving around a Kaspar Hauser-like protagonist; a follow-up to Bertrand Mandico's The Wild Boys, After Blue, set on a planet where only women can survive; and a surreal sci-fi film about UFO-logy association and a missing girl, The Sacred Spirit by Chema García Ibarra. Furthermore, Piazza Grande, the largest European open-air cinema will welcome Gaspar Noé drama Vortex that is going to be unveiled at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.
The 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival unspools August 4-14 on-site. Tthe full line-up is available here.
Concorso Internazionale
AFTER BLUE (Paradis Sale) by Bertrand Mandico
France – 2021
World Premiere
AL NAHER (The River) by Ghassan Salhab Lebanon/France/Germany/Qatar – 2021 con Ali Suliman, Yumna Marwan Production: Khamsin Films
World Premiere
ESPÍRITU SAGRADO by Chema García ibarra
Spain/France/Turkey – 2021
World Premiere
GERDA by Natalya Kudryashova
Russia – 2021
World Premiere
I GIGANTI by Bonifacio Angius
Italy – 2021
World Premiere
JIAO MA TANG HUI (A New Old Play) by QIU Jiongjiong
Hong Kong/France – 2021
World Premiere
JUJU STORIES by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Abba T. Makama, Michael Omonua
Nigeria/France – 2021
World Premiere
LA PLACE D’UNE AUTRE by Aurélia Georges
France – 2021
World Premiere
LEYNILÖGGA (Cop Secret) by Hannes Þór Halldórsson
Iceland – 2021
World Premiere
LUZIFER by Peter Brunner 21
Austria – 2021
World Premiere
MEDEA by Alexander Zeldovich
Russia – 2021
World Premiere
NEBESA (Heavens Above) by Srdjan Dragojević
Serbia/Germany/North Macedonia/Slovenia/Croatia/Montenegro/Bosnia-Herzegovina – 2021
World Premiere
PETITE SOLANGE by Axelle Ropert
France – 2021
World Premiere
SEPERTI DENDAM, RINDU HARUS DIBAYAR TUNTAS (Vengeance IsMine, All Others Pay Cash) by Edwin Indonesia/Singapore/Germany – 2021 with Marthino Lio, Ladya Cheryl Production: Palari Films
World Premiere
SIS DIES CORRENTS (The Odd-Job Men) by Neus Ballús
Spain – 2021
World Premiere
SOUL OF A BEAST by Lorenz Merz
Switzerland – 2021
World Premiere
ZEROS AND ONES by Abel Ferrara
Italy/Germany/USA – 2021
World Premiere
Concorso Cineasti del Presente
ACTUAL PEOPLE by Kit Zauhar
USA – 2021
World Premiere
AGIA EMI (Holy Emy) by Araceli Lemos
Greece/France/USA – 2021
World Premiere
AMANSA TIAFI (Public Toilet Africa) by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah
Ghana – 2021
World Premiere
BROTHERHOOD by Francesco Montagner
Czech Republic/Italy – 2021 Production: Nutprodukce
World Premiere
BU YAO ZAI JIAN A, YU HUA TANG (Virgin Blue) by NIU Xiaoyu
China – 2021
World Premiere
IL LEGIONARIO by Hleb Papou
Italy/France – 2021
World Premiere
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON (Whether the Weather Is Fine) by Carlo Francisco Manatad Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar – 2021 with Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol
World Premiere
L’ÉTÉ L’ÉTERNITÉ by Émilie Aussel
France – 2021
World Premiere
MIS HERMANOS SUEÑAN DESPIERTOS by Claudia Huaiquimilla
Chile – 2021
World Premiere
MOSTRO by José Pablo Escamilla
Mexico – 2021
World Premiere
NIEMAND IST BEI DEN KÄLBERN by Sabrina Sarabi
Germany – 2021
World Premiere
SHANKAR’S FAIRIES by Irfana Majumdar
India – 2021
World Premiere
STREAMS by Mehdi Hmili
Tunisia/Luxembourg/France – 2021
World Premiere
WET SAND by Elene Naveriani
Switzerland/Georgia – 2021
World Premiere
ZAHORÍ by Marí Alessandrini
Switzerland/Argentina/Chile/France – 2021
World Premiere