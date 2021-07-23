LILITH Trailer: Indie Horror Anthology Out on Digital July 30th

Here is one for fans of small budget horror flicks and men getting what they deserve.

Lilith is an indie horror anthology of four stories about a demon named Lility "who punishes men for their indiscretions against women". Poignant for our times.

The horror flick stars a number of icons of the genre, Vernon Wells and Felissa Rose for example, and will available on digital platforms on July 30th from Terror Films. Check out the trailer below.