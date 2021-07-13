KANDISHA: New Trailer For New Horror From Julien Maury & Alexandre Bustillo, on Shudder July 22nd

How great is it that there's still myths and legends, ghosts, ghouls and demons to discover from other cultures around the World. For instance I never knew about the Morrocan folk legend of a female demon called Aicha Kandisha. Thanks to French filmmaking duo, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, directors of the breakout hit Inside back in the day, we will see her on screen, seducing men and killing them or driving them mad.

Shudder will stream their new horror film, Kandisha, starting on July 22nd. They released a new trailer yesterday. Check it out below the official announcement.