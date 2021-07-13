KANDISHA: New Trailer For New Horror From Julien Maury & Alexandre Bustillo, on Shudder July 22nd
How great is it that there's still myths and legends, ghosts, ghouls and demons to discover from other cultures around the World. For instance I never knew about the Morrocan folk legend of a female demon called Aicha Kandisha. Thanks to French filmmaking duo, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, directors of the breakout hit Inside back in the day, we will see her on screen, seducing men and killing them or driving them mad.
Shudder will stream their new horror film, Kandisha, starting on July 22nd. They released a new trailer yesterday. Check it out below the official announcement.
It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.Directed by Inside and Livid duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo. Starring Mathilde Lamusse, Samarcande Saadi and Suzy Bemba.A stylish and gory take on the Morrocan folk legend of the vengeful female demon Aicha Kandicha set against the scene of modern-day Paris, Kandisha is the latest brutal feature from the filmmaking team at the forefront of the wave of New French Extremity cinema.
