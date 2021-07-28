HOWL And WILLOW CREEK Among Creature Features on New UK AVOD

W4free has a lineup of six creature features starting today: Howl, Willow Creek, Infestation, Rogue, Splinter and The Rig. If you're in between subscriptions and still need a genre fix check them out.

Werewolves, giant insects, monster crocs and spiky evil aliens...titanic terror is set to rampage across UK screens from July 28, courtesy of new UK AVOD service w4free.com

The claws are out and six huge slices of monster madness will be available to download for free, including Paul Hyett’s hairy horror and bloody action adventure HOWL, and WILLOW CREEK, in which celebrated stand-up comedian Bobcat Goldthwait turns his hand to the Bigfoot myth and creates a sly commentary on the business of urban legends and the nature of belief.

Also on the meaty menu are giant eating bugs causing mayhem in Kyle Rankin’s horror-comedy INFESTATION, a deadly croc hell-bend on supper in Greg (Wolf Creek) McClean’s ROGUE, a horde of voracious parasites intent on creating human hosts in SPLINTER and in THE RIG an oil-drilling crew discover that a deadly creature is stalking them, eliminating them one by one.

W4Free, the nation’s fastest-growing film streaming service, which also provides TV series and documentaries, can be accessed on laptops, PCs and via Netgem TV. Later in the year it will be available on all mobile devices and connected TV’s.

The group behind the service, Philipp Rotermund’s Video Solutions AG, provides a range of AVOD and SVOD brands in Europe, including Watch4, available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria with a reach of 10 million people per month.