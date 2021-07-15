Frontières 2021: Our Dark Side And Short to Features Projects Announced

We are a couple weeks away from the next edition of the Frontieres Co-Production Market. Today they have announced two more programs, From Our Dark Side and Shorts to Features.

Both programs focus on projects from local filmmakers from Canada. More importantly, the From Our Dark Side program, formerly Created by Women, will bring in five projects by female writer-directors from across Canada. This was the program that brought us the fashion horror flick Slaxx.

The official announcement follows.