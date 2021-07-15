Fantasia Coverage Indie Interviews Superhero Movies Comedies Hollywood Features

Frontières 2021: Our Dark Side And Short to Features Projects Announced

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We are a couple weeks away from the next edition of the Frontieres Co-Production Market. Today they have announced two more programs, From Our Dark Side and Shorts to Features. 
 
Both programs focus on projects from local filmmakers from Canada. More importantly, the From Our Dark Side program, formerly Created by Women, will bring in five projects by female writer-directors from across Canada. This was the program that brought us the fashion horror flick Slaxx.
 
The official announcement follows. 
 
We are thrilled to announce the selection of five projects for the From Our Dark Side section (formerly known as Created by Women), an incubator organized by Women in Film and Television Vancouver for Canadian female writer-directors. 
 
The Shorts to Features section is designed to give Canadian filmmakers the opportunity to pitch a feature based on their short film. For the first time, Frontières opened a call for projects and five shorts have been selected for this edition.
 
FRONTIÈRES is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, with the collaboration of the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. The Frontières International Co-Production Market 2021 is made possible thanks to our major partners: Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the Netherlands Film Fund, Vidéotron and Wallimage.
 
FROM OUR DARK SIDE
 
THE APARTMENT (Nova Scotia)
Director: TBD
Writer: Sarah Gignac
Producers: Becky Parsons (No Fear Films)
Executive Producer: Terry Greenlaw (Picture Plant)
 
DARK WOODS  (Alberta)
Director/Writer: Berkley Brady
Producers: Michael Peterson (Peterson Polaris Corp), Berkeley Brady (Nika Productions)
 
MID LIFE  (Ontario)
Director/Writer: Alyson Richards
Producers: Lauren Grant (Clique Pictures), Alyson Richards (Alyson Richards Productions)
 
RED WINGS  (British Comlumbia)
Director: Kate Kroll
Writer: Dana Hammer
Producers: Rhiannon Aarons, Kate Kroll (Maximum Absorbency Productions). Anne-Marie Gélinas (EMAfilms), Shaked Berenson
 
TRANSVENGEANCE (Québec)
Director/Writer: Kaye Adelaide
Producer: Patricia Gomez Zlatar (Head on the Door Productions Inc), Mariel Sharp (True Sweetheart Films)
 
 
SHORTS TO FEATURES
 
BLOODTEARS (Canada)
Director: Jean-Paul Botelho
Genres: Sci-fi, action, fantasy, adventure
 
CARCAJOU (Canada)
Director: Nicolas Krief
Producer: Julie Groleau
Genres: Comedy, Thriller
 
FRONTERA (Canada, Columbia)
Director: Juan Zuleta
Producers: David Bond
Genre: Horror
 
MES PEURS NOIRES (Canada)
Director: Louis-David Jutras
Genres: Horror, Comedy
 
THE FOOL (Canada)
Director: Francesco Giannini
Genre: Horror
 
FRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes.  In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia (August 3-6 2021), Frontières programming also includes the Frontières Platform (July 10-11 2021, Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes).
