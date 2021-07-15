Frontières 2021: Our Dark Side And Short to Features Projects Announced
We are a couple weeks away from the next edition of the Frontieres Co-Production Market. Today they have announced two more programs, From Our Dark Side and Shorts to Features.
Both programs focus on projects from local filmmakers from Canada. More importantly, the From Our Dark Side program, formerly Created by Women, will bring in five projects by female writer-directors from across Canada. This was the program that brought us the fashion horror flick Slaxx.
The official announcement follows.
FRONTIERES CO-PRODUCTION MARKET ANNOUNCESFROM OUR DARK SIDE AND SHORTS TO FEATURES PROJECTSWe are thrilled to announce the selection of five projects for the From Our Dark Side section (formerly known as Created by Women), an incubator organized by Women in Film and Television Vancouver for Canadian female writer-directors.The Shorts to Features section is designed to give Canadian filmmakers the opportunity to pitch a feature based on their short film. For the first time, Frontières opened a call for projects and five shorts have been selected for this edition.FRONTIÈRES is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, with the collaboration of the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. The Frontières International Co-Production Market 2021 is made possible thanks to our major partners: Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the Netherlands Film Fund, Vidéotron and Wallimage.FROM OUR DARK SIDETHE APARTMENT (Nova Scotia)Director: TBDWriter: Sarah GignacProducers: Becky Parsons (No Fear Films)Executive Producer: Terry Greenlaw (Picture Plant)DARK WOODS (Alberta)Director/Writer: Berkley BradyProducers: Michael Peterson (Peterson Polaris Corp), Berkeley Brady (Nika Productions)MID LIFE (Ontario)Director/Writer: Alyson RichardsProducers: Lauren Grant (Clique Pictures), Alyson Richards (Alyson Richards Productions)RED WINGS (British Comlumbia)Director: Kate KrollWriter: Dana HammerProducers: Rhiannon Aarons, Kate Kroll (Maximum Absorbency Productions). Anne-Marie Gélinas (EMAfilms), Shaked BerensonTRANSVENGEANCE (Québec)Director/Writer: Kaye AdelaideProducer: Patricia Gomez Zlatar (Head on the Door Productions Inc), Mariel Sharp (True Sweetheart Films)SHORTS TO FEATURESBLOODTEARS (Canada)Director: Jean-Paul BotelhoGenres: Sci-fi, action, fantasy, adventureCARCAJOU (Canada)Director: Nicolas KriefProducer: Julie GroleauGenres: Comedy, ThrillerFRONTERA (Canada, Columbia)Director: Juan ZuletaProducers: David BondGenre: HorrorMES PEURS NOIRES (Canada)Director: Louis-David JutrasGenres: Horror, ComedyTHE FOOL (Canada)Director: Francesco GianniniGenre: HorrorFRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia (August 3-6 2021), Frontières programming also includes the Frontières Platform (July 10-11 2021, Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes).
