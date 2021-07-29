DEIJI MEETS GIRL: Fantasia Audience The First to See Teaser For New Series From YOUR NAME's Tazawa Ushio
With one week to go before the 25th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival begins we turn our attention to the closing night of the festival, on August 25th. We already know that Takashi Miike's The Great Yokai War - Guardians will close the festival. Now we get word that another special treat from Japan will also help close out this year's festival.
The audience at the screening will be the first to see a special World Premiere teaser of the anime series Deiji Meets Girl. The series is directed by Tazawa Ushio, an animator who has worked on some impressive projects; Your Name, 5 Centimeters Per Second, and Mind Game, to name a few.
If you have a ticket for that in-person screening at The Imperial you will be the first audience to have a look.
Jealous.
Fantasia is proud to share with its audience a special World Premiere teaser of the forthcoming MBS/TBS anime series DEIJI MEETS GIRL, directed by Ushio Tazawa. It’s set in summertime Okinawa, at the Higa family’s hotel, where Maise’s days pass uneventfully – until the arrival of Ichiro Suzuki, a visitor from Tokyo. Suddenly, fish are swimming in thin air, and a banyan tree has burst through the ceiling!A mysterious teen fantasy told over the course of a dozen 90-second episodes, DEIJI MEETS GIRL is directed by Ushio Tazawa, a key contributor to numerous Makoto Shinkai films (including YOUR NAME and THE PLACE PROMISED IN OUR EARLY DAYS) and more (HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN, TRAVELING DARU).DEIJI MEETS GIRL will premiere in October in the SUPER ANIMEISM slot on Japan’s MBS/TBS network. Before that, however, the audience for Fantasia’s Closing Film of 2021, Takashi Miike’s THE GREAT YOKAI WAR – GUARDIANS, screening at Montreal’s Cinéma Impérial, will be treated to a special DEIJI MEETS GIRL teaser film, the first audience in the world to discover it.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.