DEIJI MEETS GIRL: Fantasia Audience The First to See Teaser For New Series From YOUR NAME's Tazawa Ushio

With one week to go before the 25th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival begins we turn our attention to the closing night of the festival, on August 25th. We already know that Takashi Miike's The Great Yokai War - Guardians will close the festival. Now we get word that another special treat from Japan will also help close out this year's festival.

The audience at the screening will be the first to see a special World Premiere teaser of the anime series Deiji Meets Girl. The series is directed by Tazawa Ushio, an animator who has worked on some impressive projects; Your Name, 5 Centimeters Per Second, and Mind Game, to name a few.

If you have a ticket for that in-person screening at The Imperial you will be the first audience to have a look.

Jealous.